300 chiropractic office visitors urged to quarantine

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Public health officials are urging nearly 300 people who visited a chiropractic office in southwestern Washington last week to quarantine immediately because they may have been exposed to COVID-19 by an infected worker.

Clark County took the unusual step of publicly announcing the case Wednesday in an effort to quickly reach those visitors. Officials expect it will take contact tracers a few days to speak to everyone who had been there, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Mask use at the office had been “inconsistent” and public health officials are considering everyone who visited at risk of exposure “out of an abundance of caution,” spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong said.

A worker who “spent a substantial amount of time with patients” at the chiropractic office tested positive for COVID-19 this week, Armstrong said. The facility is Chiro One Wellness Center Salmon Creek which is north of Vancouver.