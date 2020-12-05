3rd person dies from Chicago car shooting; no arrests

CHICAGO (AP) — A third person has died following a shooting and crash on Chicago’s West Side.

Tatiana Baker, 25, was shot in the lower back and was pronounced dead Thursday at 12:01 a.m. at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The incident began about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Eisenhower Expressway when a Chevrolet Equinox SUV began chasing a Kia Optima sedan occupied by Baker, Kiondria Richards, Nautica Banks and a male driver, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Someone in the Equinox began firing shots at the Kia, hitting Baker and causing the Kia to hit a parked car, police said.

The Equinox kept going, striking several vehicles, both parked and in traffic, before its four occupants ran from the scene.

Richards, 21, and Banks, 23, both died at the scene from injuries in the crash, authorities said.

The deaths of Richards, who was in the front passenger seat, and Banks, who sat directly behind her, were also ruled homicides.

The Kia’s driver was not shot but was injured and survived the incident.

Police report no arrests.