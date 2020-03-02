4 Americans exposed to virus on cruise ship leave quarantine

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four of the Americans who were exposed to a new virus on a cruise ship in Japan and were being monitored at an Omaha hospital have been released from quarantine, the facility said Monday.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center said two of them never tested positive for the new coronavirus and were cleared for release Monday. Two others left quarantine on Sunday after testing negative.

Eleven more people who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess two weeks ago all tested positive for COVID-19. They will have to test negative three times, 24 hours apart, before they will be allowed to leave quarantine.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts greeted Jeri Seratti-Goldman and Joanne Kirkland as they left the National Quarantine Unit on Monday.

“It has been wonderful. We have been treated with nothing but respect,” said Kirkland, of Knoxvillle, Tennessee, about her experience in quarantine.

But Kirkland and Seratti-Goldman said leaving is bittersweet because their husbands remain in quarantine.

Seratti-Goldman said she is looking forward to seeing her children and her dogs when she gets home to Santa Clarita, California.

Kirkland said she worries about how she will be received by friends.

“My only question is, will my friends shun me after this?” Kirkland said.