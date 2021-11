NEW YORK (AP) — New York City and four unions representing city workers have reached an agreement on COVID-19 vaccinations that balances the interests of the government and of employees seeking medical or religious exemptions, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

The deal affirms the city’s right to impose mandates while allowing employees who requested such exemptions by Nov. 2 to stay on the payroll while their requests are being adjudicated, de Blasio said.

The deal, which is similar to one already in effect for teachers and some health care workers, affects about 75,000 workers who are represented by District Council 37 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Teamsters Local 237, Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association Local 831, and Local 300 of the Service Employees International Union.

Those unions agreed to drop litigation against the mandate. In return, members of the unions who filed an exemption request by Nov. 2 will remain on the payroll with weekly testing pending determination of their request for an exemption and any appeal.

Employees who choose to go on leave without pay rather that get the shots can maintain health insurance through June 30, 2022.

De Blasio said 92% of the city's employees are now vaccinated. “Vaccinations are critical to our recovery and our city workforce is leading the way,” he said in a statement.

District Council 37 Executive Director Henry Garrido said in a statement, “We have reached an agreement that gives our member options. Individuals can now make choices based on what is best for them and their families and know they will have health benefits available during this critical time.”

About 9,000 city workers went on unpaid leave when the mandate took effect Monday.

Thursday's agreement does not cover employees of the police or fire departments.