SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Four people have been arrested in connection with a yearlong investigation into heroin trafficking in the Springfield area, state police said Wednesday.

In addition to Tuesday's arrests, police executed search warrants at four residences and on three vehicles and seized 500 grams (1 pound) of heroin, a gun, and $20,000 cash believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking, according to a statement from state police.