4 elderly people killed in head-on crash in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Four elderly people were killed in a head-on crash in South Carolina, and a suspect was in custody Saturday on DUI charges, authorities said.

A 2004 Ford Explorer headed south Friday on Highway 14 in Greer, South Carolina, crossed the center line and hit a 2006 Saturn VUE, authorities said.

Richard Shane Plowden, of Taylors, South Carolina, was in custody at Greenville County Detention Center on four counts of failing a DUI resulting in death, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans identified the victims as Michael B. Cook, 83, and Nancy B. Cook, 80, of Greenville, and William J. Norman, 92, and Marsha Norman, 83, of Taylors.

“All four died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries,” Evans said.

Evans did not provide details on the relationships between the Cooks or the Normans.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.