4 more COVID-19 deaths reported over weekend in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State health officials say four more COVID-19 deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the state’s total to 216.

State officials had reported 212 deaths as of Friday. The state’s online coronavirus tracke r also showed a jump in cases confirmed over the weekend, including 120 new cases on Saturday and 92 new cases on Sunday, to take the state’s total to 16,725.

Hospital capacity remained steady Monday, with 43% of the state’s hospital beds, 53% of its intensive care unit beds and 76% of its respirators available for use.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

The new cases were reported as coronavirus cases have been rising in states across the U.S. Despite the rising numbers, most states — including Nebraska — are rolling back restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus.