4 officers hospitalized after evacuating residents from fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four police officers in Las Vegas were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries Friday after evacuating residents from an apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas.

The fire was reported Friday morning at an apartment complex on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Firefighters who were responding found an apartment on the top floor of the three-story building was on fire.

Authorities say a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer collapsed right after getting everyone out of the building. Three others were checked out at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters contained the fire to one apartment. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire but believe it started around the stove in the kitchen.