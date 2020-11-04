4-year-old dies in Hebron apartment fire; 2 hospitalized

HEBRON, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl died in an apartment fire in Hebron, west of the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office said the apartment was engulfed in flames when deputies and firefighters arrived on the scene Tuesday night. They were able to get three of the four people living in the apartment out of the building.

An elderly woman was airlifted to a Bismarck hospital for treatment. A boy was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Their conditions are not known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Other residents who were displaced are receiving help from the Red Cross.