4 young men shot and wounded, 1 critically; suspect fled

NEW YORK (AP) — Four young men were shot and wounded, one critically, when another man approached the group they were with on Tuesday afternoon and started firing, police said.

The New York Police Department said the wounded were in a large group on 21st Avenue in Queens shortly before 5 p.m., when a vehicle pulled up and another man got out and displayed a weapon.

Police said the man started shooting before getting back into the vehicle and fleeing the scene. The injured included a 21-year-old man shot in the head, who was in critical condition.

An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot in the back, and a 19-year-old was shot in the leg. None of those injuries were considered life-threatening, police said.

Shootings have escalated in the city in recent months.

Over the most recent weekend, 51 people were shot, with six of them dying. On the same weekend last year, that number was 8 people shot, with five people killed.