$41B budget, trickier issues face Legislature on final day JOHN O'CONNOR, AP Political Writer May 31, 2021 Updated: May 31, 2021 7:43 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois lawmakers were piecing together a $41.3 billion state budget Monday, based on tax revenue sources that rebounded much faster from the global pandemic than expected and including $2.5 billion in spending from a multiyear federal relief package.
The plan assembled on the final scheduled day of the Legislature's spring session incorporates just a portion of the $8 billion Illinois expects in COVID-19 relief money Congress approved last winter — but that pot includes $1 billion in additional construction projects, a fund known only to Democrats until Monday.