42 killed in Colombia protests, human rights agency says Manuel Rueda May 11, 2021 Updated: May 11, 2021 5:43 p.m.
1 of6 A protester stands at a road block set up during anti-government protests in Cali, Colombia, Monday, May 10, 2021. Colombians have protested across the country against a government they feel has long ignored their needs, allowed corruption to run rampant and is so out of touch that it proposed tax increases during the coronavirus pandemic. Andres Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A soldier stands guard at a road block that was cleared after it was set up by anti-government protesters during a national strike in Cali, Colombia, Monday, May 10, 2021. Colombians have protested across the country against a government they feel has long ignored their needs, allowed corruption to run rampant and is so out of touch that it proposed tax increases during the coronavirus pandemic. Andres Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Protesters shout slogans during an anti-government protest in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, May 10, 2021. Colombians have protested across the country against a government they feel has long ignored their needs, allowed corruption to run rampant and is so out of touch that it proposed tax increases during the coronavirus pandemic. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A taxi drives past the charred remains of a car that was burned during clashes between Indigenous people from Cauca state who arrived to support the national strike, with local residents who do not support the blocking of roads in Cali, Colombia, Monday, May 10, 2021. Colombians have protested across the country against a government they feel has long ignored their needs, allowed corruption to run rampant and is so out of touch that it proposed tax increases during the coronavirus pandemic. Andres Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Forty-two people have died during anti-government protests that began two weeks ago amid discontent fueled by growing poverty and inequality during the pandemic, Colombia's human rights ombudsman said Tuesday.
The government agency added that 168 people had been reported missing during the protests, which were set to continue Wednesday. On May 5, the human rights ombudsman said 24 people had been killed in the protests and 89 were missing.