44 residents die of coronavirus at Twin Cities nursing home

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis nursing home that has been a repeat violator of care standards has become the site of one of the state's largest coronavirus outbreaks with 44 deaths and another 68 residents sickened by COVID-19.

North Ridge Health and Rehab in New Hope said it has a large number of infections because of the size of the facility, which is home to about 300 residents, making it the largest long-term care facility in the state.

North Ridge has struggled to meet care standards in the past. The facility has been fined $117,000 by federal regulators and cited for dozens of health and safety violations over the last three years, the Star Tribune reported.

Only one other senior facility in the state has seen more fatalities from the virus.

St. Therese of New Hope reported last week that 47 of its residents had died from complications of the disease, the most at any Minnesota facility. It also said 130 residents of the 258-bed skilled nursing facility had tested positive.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported 23 additional deaths from COVID-19 complications, bringing the state total to 508. Of the total number of deaths, 407 people lived in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

In addition, 786 people have tested positive since Wednesday, bring the number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota to 9,365.