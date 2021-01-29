4th warden in 18 months at embattled jail where Epstein died

NEW YORK (AP) — The warden brought in to clean up the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself has abruptly stepped down after a yearlong tenure marred by the rampant spread of the coronavirus, inmates' complaints about squalid conditions, a smuggled gun and an inmate’s death.
Marti Licon-Vitale, 54, quit the Metropolitan Correctional Center this week and is being replaced by an interim leader listed in court papers as Eric Williams. He will be the fourth warden at the New York City lockup in 18 months, and the third person put in charge since a shakeup following Epstein’s August 2019 death.