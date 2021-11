OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Five Republican Oklahoma lawmakers urged Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday to grant clemency to death row inmate Julius Jones, who is scheduled to be executed next week.

Among the five are two state House members who represent parts of the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond, where Paul Howell was shot to death during a carjacking in 1999. Reps. Garry Mize and Preston Stinson both said in a statement Thursday there are too many doubts about Jones' guilt.