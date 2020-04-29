5 named for induction into Marshall journalism hall of fame

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications has named five people for induction into its Hall of Fame.

Susan Nicholas is a 1990 graduate and works for WSAZ-TV.

Bill Bissett holds three degrees from Marshall and is president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Tony Crutchfield is a 1982 graduate and is is senior vice president of army systems, defense, space and security with Boeing. He also rose to the rank of lieutenant general in the U.S. Army.

Chris Fabry is a 1982 graduate, a best-selling author who has written more than 80 books and an award-winning broadcaster.

Dan Hollis has been a member of Marshall’s faculty since 1999.

Plans for an induction ceremony this fall have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Marshall says more information will be released at a later date.