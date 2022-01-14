5 students taken to hospital after eating edible with THC

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Five students at a Connecticut magnet school were taken to the hospital as a precaution Friday after eating chocolate containing the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana and becoming ill, officials said.

A 13-year-old student at the Bishop Woods School in New Haven gave the edibles to four other students, ages 12 and 13, acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez said. Some of the students vomited and some became lethargic, but all were conscious and alert when taken to the hospital, Mayor Justin Elicker said at a news conference. All are expected to fully recover.