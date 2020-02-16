5-year-old boy critically injured in fire, mom stable

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy remained in critical condition Sunday while his mother was upgraded to stable condition following a fire that tore through a multifamily home in Bridgeport, city officials said.

The boy is in intensive care at Yale-New Haven Hospital, fire officials told News 12 Connecticut.

The fire was reported Saturday afternoon on William Street. Firefighters rescued both the mother and child from the second-floor apartment.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the second-floor apartment.

The American Red Cross is helping families who were displaced by the fire.