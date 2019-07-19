5K Walk/Run to benefit Griffin Hospital’s Center for Cancer Care

The annual 5k Walk/Run to benefit the Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby, will celebrate its 11th year on Saturday, Sept. 28.

This non-competitive, family-friendly event begins with day-of registration at 7:30 a.m., and the Walk/Run kicking off at 9 a.m.

Registration is $30. The registration fees will increase by $5 after Sept. 14. Advance registration is encouraged at griffinhealth.org/5k with the first 500 registered participants receiving T-shirts. Participants also will receive a free gift from the Sports Center of Connecticut in Shelton.

All proceeds are dedicated to providing exceptional, personalized cancer care and to help ease the financial burden of Griffin’s cancer patients as they undergo treatment. Sponsorship opportunities include signage at the event, logos on the event promotional materials and T-shirts, recognition from the stage, and the opportunity to have a table to distribute products at the event.

The 5k draws walkers and runners from all over the Lower Naugatuck Valley, including participants from Derby, Ansonia, Shelton, Seymour, Oxford, Naugatuck, and all over the state. The 5k Walk/Run was started by the caregivers of the Cancer Center as a way to raise funds to purchase wigs for patients. The first Walk/Run exceeded expectations drawing more than 200 participants and raising more than $25,000, providing opportunity for additional financial support for patients as they undergo cancer treatment. The 5k has drawn thousands of participants over the years and raised more than $490,000 to help support local cancer survivors in its 10-year history.

Participants can walk or run individually, or form a team with their family, friends and co-workers. Participants are encouraged to collect pledges or purchase a commemorative sign to honor or memorialize a loved one at the event.

Individuals and teams can register online at griffinhealth.org/5k. For more information, contact Laura Murphy at lkmurphy@griffinhealth.org.