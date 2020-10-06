Clerk: 6,500 absentee ballot requests and counting in Shelton

SHELTON — The city clerk’s office has received more than 6,500 absentee ballot applications, and more continue to flow in daily, according to city Clerk Marge Domorod.

Domorod said the more than 6,500 absentee ballot applications for the November election dwarfs the some 700 received during the last presidential election between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In last year’s local election, Domorod said the clerk’s office received 548 absentee ballot applications.

"With this heavier workload, we have had staffing from the tax collector’s office and a college student helping,” Domorod said, “and we are working longer hours to keep up with the workload.”

Expecting a heftier price tag for this election, the Board of Aldermen last month approved paying the over-expenditure to the city clerk’s printing and advertising budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The board stated it expects much or all of the overage to reimbursed by the state.

Domorod, in a letter to the aldermen, stated that her office budgeted $7,500 overall, but the office spent $2,431 for the primary and anticipate spending an additional $9,900 for the presidential election in November.

Domorod said the November cost estimate comes from the postage for 22,000 absentee ballots — 80 percent of the total 26,927 voters registered as of Sept. 1.

Absentee ballots became available Oct. 2 and will be mailed directly to those who submitted applications.

Once completed, the application can be mailed to the Town Clerk’s Office, PO Box 364, Shelton, CT 06484.

People can also put completed absentee ballots in one of the secure drop boxes — one is outside of City Hall, the other at the Huntington branch of the Post Office. Using the box allows the clerk’s office to process the information faster than waiting for the ballot to come by mail.

On Nov. 3, all five polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting.

For more information, email tcoffice@cityofshelton.org.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com