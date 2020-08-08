6 injured after boat catches fire on Horsetooth Reservoir

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Six people sustained injuries after a boat caught fire in the Horsetooth Reservoir on Saturday morning in Larimer County.

The Denver Post reports four people were hospitalized, and two were treated at the scene, the Poudre Fire Authority tweeted.

One of the injured people was transported by helicopter, three were taken by ground, and two were treated on-scene, fire officials said.

Firefighters gained control of the flames at 10:22 a.m., and an investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing.