6-year-old killed, sibling hurt while waiting to board bus

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (AP) — School district officials in Waushara County say a kindergarten student was killed and her sibling was injured when they were struck by a vehicle just before boarding a bus.

The Tri-County Area School District says the children were hit along Highway 73 southeast of Plainfield just after 7 a.m. Monday.

WLUK-TV reports district administrator Anthony Marinack says the bus was stopped and another vehicle going in the same direction struck the two children, killing the 6-year-old girl.

He says there were other students on the bus at the time. The State Patrol is investigating, but didn't immediately indicate what happened to the vehicle's driver.