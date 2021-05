PHOENIX (AP) — A 65-year-old man has been killed in a hit-and-run collision in west Phoenix, authorities said Sunday.

Phoenix police said the pedestrian was struck around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived and found the man in the roadway with life-threatening injuries and he died at the scene.

The name of victim hasn’t been released yet.

Witnesses told police that the man was crossing the street when an SUV struck him and kept on going.

Police said they now are searching for the driver.