7 hurt, including 2 young kids, in California head-on crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says seven people including two young children were injured in a head-on collision near Bakersfield.

CHP Sgt. Patrick Etchebarne says a 6-month-old girl was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries following the two-vehicle crash Monday night. He says a 3-year-old girl also was transported.

KBAK-TV reports the collision occurred when a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup traveling eastbound crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2007 Dodge Charger head-on.

Etchebarne says the driver of the pickup, who showed symptoms of alcohol intoxication, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The crash is under investigation.

___

Information from: KBAK-TV, http://www.bakersfieldnow.com/