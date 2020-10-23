7 plead guilty ito pharmacy break-ins in Tennessee, Ohio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seven people have pleaded guilty in a string of dozens of pharmacy burglaries in Tennessee and Ohio, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. attorney's office said six of the seven defendants will serve between three years and six months to 15 years in prison after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burglarize pharmacies. A seventh person is awaiting sentencing.

The group broke into more than 90 businesses and pharmacies from February 2017 to December 2018. They wore masks and gloves as they took various drugs from the pharmacies to re-sell, prosecutors said.

Pharmacies were burglarized in cities including Columbus, Ohio, and Brownsville and Memphis in Tennessee. Members of the group attacked a federal agent in Columbus and a police officer in Brownsville, prosecutors said.

A U.S. attorney's office press release called the group a “roving band of burglars.”

Entering gulty pleas were Nicholas Wright, Tony Bowen, Brandon Clay, Marquis Presley, Bryan Presley, and Anwar Gates.