7 semifinalists set in University of Louisiana Monroe search

MONROE, La. (AP) — Seven semifinalists have been named to be the next president of the University of Louisiana at Monroe, including three current Louisiana administrators.

The News Star reports the candidates include University of Louisiana System Provost Jeannine Kahn, as well as ULM business and social science dean Ronald Berry and Julia Letlow, ULM's executive assistant for external affairs.

Also in the running are Third Eye Consulting Group Founder Katrice Albert, University of Texas Permian Basin Provost Daniel Heimmerman, Miami University of Ohio business professor Tim Holcomb and Cal State Fullerton Provost Sheri McMahan.

On-campus interviews are scheduled beginning Aug. 17, with University of Louisiana system supervisors expected to name a new president on Aug. 27. The search to replace retiring President Nick Bruno has been delayed by COVID-19 shutdowns. Last week, supervisors named Edwin Litolff as interim president to run things after Bruno retires on June 30.

The search committee is taking comments online.