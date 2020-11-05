9 injured as truck crashes into COVID-19 testing site

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pickup truck crashed into a coronavirus testing site in Salt Lake City Thursday, injuring nine people and demolishing a medical trailer.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the morning crash but say the driver may have suffered some sort of medical problem at the site near the University of Utah.

Four of the nine people had serious enough injuries to be hospitalized, but they are expected to survive, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“When you look at the damage and you see the speed of the truck coming in, it could have been much, much worse,” aid University of Utah police deputy chief Jason Hinojosa.

The accident forced the testing site to shut down, though, and it’s unclear when it will be able to reopen.