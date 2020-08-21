9 people charged in death of 1 woman, shooting of another

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — Nine people are charged in the shooting death of a woman and the wounding of another in southwest Missouri over the weekend, authorities said.

The woman who survived the shooting told authorities she and Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora, were forced into an abandoned well and one of the suspects shot into the well, hitting Pasco in the head, according to a probable cause statement. The other woman said she also was shot but played dead until the suspects left, The Joplin Globe reported.

Before the shooting, the women were forced to dig graves in a suspect's yard and then put inside the trunk of a vehicle, according to the statement.

Pasco's body was found Sunday near Miller. The second woman remains hospitalized, authorities said.

Authorities also believe the suspects stole one of the victim’s vehicles, which was recovered partially burned in Dade County.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office previously said investigators believe the suspects and victims all knew each other.