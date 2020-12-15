9th Circuit: Nevada's COVID-19 church attendance cap illegal

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday in favor of two Nevada churches that say the state’s COVID-19 restrictions violate their First Amendment rights because they place harsher attendance limits on religious gatherings than casinos and other secular businesses.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed earlier federal court rulings that upheld Nevada's hard cap on the size of worship services. It instructed the district judges to preliminary enjoin Nevada from imposing attendance limits for churches stricter than those for other gatherings or businesses.