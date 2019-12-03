A Center Stage Christmas opens Friday

A Center Stage Christmas, a nostalgic celebration of the holiday season filled with songs and skits designed to warm the heart, opens Friday, Dec. 6.

The production is set in a diner on Christmas Eve, when a group of strangers get stranded in a snowstorm at Margie’s Diner. The waitresses keep the diner’s guests encouraged as the storm builds. Like a Hallmark holiday movie, the characters overcome disappointments, find hope, happiness, love and the true meaning of Christmas

“It has been a joy to collaborate with Fran Scarpa, Center Stage founder, in creating a very special Center Stage Christmas production,” said Martin Marchitto, Center Stage artistic director.

“The cast ranges in age from 6 to 76, and I have truly enjoyed working with them to create their characters,” added Marchitto. “Because of the large number of talented children that auditioned for the show, I decided to divide them into two casts. The ‘Elf’ and ‘Reindeer’ casts have been working together during the creative process and will perform on alternate nights.”

The show runs from Dec. 6 through 22. For tickets, call the box office at 203-225-6079 or visit www.centerstageshelton.org.