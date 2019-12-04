A Christmas Carol headlines busy library week

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Plumb’s Children’s Department is closed. Museum passes will still be available to check out from the Adult Circulation Desk. Requests for materials from other libraries will still be made available; children’s holds will be at the Adult Desk. Patrons looking for all children’s books may go to Huntington Branch Library or any neighboring library. For any other inquiries, call 203-9240-1580.

Huntington Branch Library

Story Explorers - Tuesdays, Dec. 10 and 17, 10:30 a.m. Children between the ages of 0 to 5 and their caregivers can join Ms. Jessica for a drop-in story time complete with music, movement, and a hands-on activity.

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime! - Thursdays, Dec. 5 and 12, 11:30 a.m. Join Danielle as she engages children of all ages (on dry land) with this drop-in storybook session.

Spanish with Sandra - Tuesdays, Dec. 10 and 17, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking with Sandra - Tuesdays, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra - Wednesdays, Dec. 11 and 18, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Baby Sensory - Thursdays, Dec. 5 and 12, 10:30 a.m. Babies from 0 to 18 months and their caregivers can join Ms. Jessica for songs, movement, and a variety of stimulating sensory experiences. Registration is required.

First Friday Book Discussion - Friday, Dec. 6, 1 p.m. This month’s selection is The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware. This suspenseful and haunting novel is set at sea. Lo Blacklock, a journalist who writes for a travel magazine, has just been given the assignment of a lifetime: a week on a luxury cruise with only a handful of cabins. January’s selection will be Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker by Jennifer Chiaverini. Books are available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Movie & Pizza: Toy Story 4 - Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. Screening of a free movie, Toy Story 4 (rated G, 1 hour 40 minutes) and free pizza lunch. Attendeese bring their own drinks, no alcohol allowed. Registration open to children of all ages and their caregivers. Only children need to register, however, caregivers must remain with children for program duration.

Plumb Memorial Library

Knit! — Tuesdays, Dec. 10 and 17, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Dec. 5, 9:05 a.m. Library is offering another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café — Friday, Dec. 6 and 13, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners. Visitors can enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while meeting friendly people and practice skills. Community members 18 years old and with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Valley Shakespeare Festival Reading of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol - Friday, Dec. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. This show will be held in the historic Reading Room. Refreshments will be provided. Free admission, but a $10 donation to support the VSF group is appreciated. To reserve your spot, call Plumb at 203-924-1580 or visit www.vsfestival.org. This year’s performance is adapted and performed by the talented Tom Simonetti.

Repeat Reads - Monday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m.,Adults reread (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth. They are invited to debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks, drop in for a reader’s Happy Hour. This month’s selection is the novel, Uncle Tom’s Cabin, by Harriett Beecher Stowe.

SWCAPA - Monday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m. South West chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support, new members welcome.

MS Support Group - Wednesday, Dec. 11, 1 p.m. Regional self-led group discusses topics of interest and shares information, new members welcome; group meeting will be held in the handicapped-accessible Meeting Room at Plumb.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.