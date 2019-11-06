A&T, Library Board filled in uncontested races

While there was no competition for the seats, Shelton voters tabbed candidates for Board of Apportionment & Taxation and Library Board Tuesday.

In unofficial totals released just after 9 p.m., Republicans John Belden, John J. Francino-Quinn and John Boyko, along with Democrat incumbents Steve Guralnick, Michelle Laubin and Joseph Knapik rounded out the Board of A&T.

Belden, an incumbent, earned the most votes at 7,891, followed by Republican newcomers Francino-Quinn (7,146) and Boyko (7,117). Laubin led the Democrats with 5,087 votes. Knapik had 4,921 votes, while Guralnick finished with 3,742.

In another incontested race, Republican incumbents Julie Blakeman and Aleta Miner were re-elected to the Library Board with 6,076 votes and 5,797 votes, respectively.

Republicans completed their sweep of the mayor’s race as well as all other boards and commissions by capturing the Planning & Zoning Alternate seat. Peter Laskos finished with 6,379 votes, outdistancing fellow Republican Bill Miko (6,343 votes) and Democrat John Uysal (4,070 votes).

