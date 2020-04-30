A&T to deliberate mayor’s budget Friday

An Inauguration Ceremony for Shelton Mayor Mark A. Lauretti and other elected officials is held at the Shelton Senior Center in Shelton, Conn., on Tuesday Nov. 19, 2019. Lauretti took the oath of office to start his 15th term.

SHELTON — Budget deliberations begin Friday during a special meeting of the Board of Apportionment and Taxation.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m., and the agenda calls for discussion and possible action on Mayor Mark Lauretti’s proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget. Lauretti’s proposed budget stands at $128,182,039, a $610,565 increase from the present year’s spending plan, which maintains the 22.42 mill rate.

Residents can watch the meeting live on YouTube through a link on the city’s website.

The Board of Aldermen earlier this month approved a new budget calendar, which does not include a public hearing as in years past. The Board of A&T must submit a recommended budget to the Board of Aldermen by June 1. The aldermen will complete their review by June 14, with a budget adoption no later than June 30.

Residents can submit comments via email to boaclerk@cityofshelton.org. Board of Aldermen President John Anglace Jr. said residents can email comments through May 28. The comments will be posted online as well.

This could be the last time the Board of A&T deliberates a city budget, with the Charter Revision Commission considering eliminating the board. The charter commission has not yet completed final recommendations, which are then sent to the Board of Aldermen.

The commission, during its April 6 virtual meeting, unanimously rejected suggestions to expand A&T’s financial authority and oversight of the all-Republican aldermanic board and mayor, instead proposing to abolish the board altogether and shift the budget line-item transfer power to the Board of Aldermen’s Finance Committee.

The commission is composed of four Republicans, two unaffiliated voters and one Democrat.

Charter Revision Commission Chair Dan Debicella said the final revision proposals will go before voters this November.

