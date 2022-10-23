A look at the 7 men slated to lead China's Communist Party

BEIJING (AP) — The following is a look at the seven men making up the Communist Party of China's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee in order of rank.
Three of them are holdovers from the previous body, including General Secretary Xi Jinping, who has received a precedent-breaking third term as party head. The four newcomers are all Xi loyalists, while the exclusion of Premier Li Keqiang and head of the top advisory body Wang Yang are seen as signs that representatives of other factions will no longer be welcome on the top body.