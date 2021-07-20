'A real lifeline:' Shelton farm offers up fresh food, entertainment during pandemic Brian Gioiele July 20, 2021 Updated: July 20, 2021 11:45 a.m.
Stacia and Fred Monahan, along with their son Tom own and operate Stone Gardens Farms in Shelton.
Stacia Monahan, left, on the register, services customers at the farm store at Stone Gardens Farms in Shelton, Ct.,Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Melissa Kross, left, and Eric Carpenter enjoy kielbasa sandwiches for lunch at Stone Gardens Farms in Shelton, Ct. Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Matthew Sweer of Fairfield checks the fragrance of herbs at Stone Gardens Farms in Shelton, Ct. Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Casey Gorman of Shelton, Saturday’s featured singer, sings “ a little bit of everything” at Stone Gardens Farms in Shelton, Ct. July 17, 2021.
Fred Monahan takes just-cooked kielbasa out of the oven Saturday at Stone Gardens Farms in Shelton, Ct, July 17, 2021.
Fred Monahan, left, owner of Stone Gardens Farms in Shelton, Ct., and Paul Georgia, often play music for patrons. Photo Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Patrons sit under a canopy, listening to music and lunching on food prepared at Stone Gardens Farms in Shelton, Ct. Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Fresh produce is available at the farm store at Stone Gardens Farms in Shelton, Ct. Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Ali DeWolfe of Newtown is a short-order cook as well as a butcher at Stone Gardens Farms in Shelton, Ct. Photo Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Casey Gorman of Shelton, is the featured performer on July 17 at Stone Gardens Farms in Shelton.
SHELTON — For the Monahans, owners of Stone Gardens Farm, the pandemic was a call to action as the family used the farming operation to help keep food on people’s tables in their most desperate time.
When store shelves were barren or some larger businesses raised prices substantially, the Monahans — using their already existing resources and with a newly created online ordering option — made sure the community had access to fresh produce, meat and eggs.