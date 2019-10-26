A stolen trailer in Arkansas had fossils predating humans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A trailer containing a Little Rock group's collection of rare and ancient fossils including dinosaur eggs that are 70 million years old has been stolen.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the trailer was taken last month after Rodger Perkins, Gwynn Shafer and Paul Yumlu packed fossils in it for the Greater Little Rock Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show this month.

The three collect and sell fossils from all over the world.

Someone took the trailer from outside Perkins' home. Perkins says the fossils are worth about $20,000. But he doubts the thief knew what was inside. The thieves probably know how expensive the fossils are because they had price tags on them.

