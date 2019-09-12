AARP driver safety course highlights senior’s week

The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 to 12:15. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.

Thursday, Sept. 12

9 a.m. — Strength Training

10 a.m. — Square Dancing

10:30 a.m. — Strength Training

11 a.m. — Medicine Shoppe

12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing

1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill

1 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Grief Support

1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies

2 p.m. — Wii Bowling

2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi

Friday, Sept. 13

8 a.m. — Walking Club

9:30 a.m. — Executive Meeting

9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Dominoes

10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:15 a.m. — Membership Meeting

12:30 p.m. — Low Impact Exercise

1 p.m. — Book Club

5:30 p.m. — Bingo

Monday, Sept. 16

9:30 a.m. — Computers

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Move-It w/Darlene

Noon — Canasta

12:30 p.m. — Low Impact Exercise

1 p.m. — Billiard Mixer

1 p.m. — Ballroom Cardio

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Painting (Open Studio)

Tuesday, Sept. 17

9 a.m. — Strength Train

9:15 a.m. — AARP Driver Safety

9:30 a.m. — Bridge

10 a.m. — Ceramics (open studio)

10:30 a.m. — Strength Train

Noon — Crochet & Knitting

Noon — Ladies Pool

12:30 p.m. — Pinochle

12:30 p.m. — Mah Jongg

1 p.m. — Pool lessons

1:30 p.m. — AARP Chapter Meeting

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Big E

9:15 a.m. — Zumba Gold

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Quilting

10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. — Attorney Drazen

Noon — Chorus

12:30 p.m. — Low-impact exercise

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Bingo

1:30 p.m. — Intermediate Line Dance

Thursday, Sept. 19

9 a.m. — Strength Training

10 a.m. — Square Dancing

10:30 a.m. — Strength Training

12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing

1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill

1 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Grief Support

1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies

2 p.m. — Wii Bowling

2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi

Friday, Sept. 20

8 a.m. — Walking Club

9 a.m.-noon — Hair by Donna

9:30 a.m. — Tickets on sale for Halloween Party

9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

9:30 a.m. — Registrations begin for MGM Casino trip

10 a.m. — Dominoes

10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Valley Parish Nurses

12:30 p.m. — Low Impact Exercise

1 p.m. — Bingo

3 p.m. — Cardio Lite