ACLU: Records show Boston police works closely with ICE

BOSTON (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts says Boston police records show the department has a close working relationship with federal immigration authorities.

Laura Rotolo, the organization's staff counsel, says the nearly 800 pages of department documents it recently received through a public records request disprove the department's prior statements suggesting its relationship with U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement is limited.

Department spokespeople didn't respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

The ACLU sought the records after a U.S. Department of Labor lawsuit revealed police helped ICE arrest a man living in the country illegally who had been seeking worker's compensation. The federal agency had sued the man's employer for unlawful retaliation.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh has since proposed strengthening the city ordinance limiting police involvement in immigration matters.