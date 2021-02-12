AMN-GEN NO FUE REAL

of

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Un resumen de las historias e imágenes más populares, pero completamente falsas de la semana. Ninguna de éstas es legítima, a pesar de que se compartieron ampliamente en las redes sociales. The Associated Press las verificó. Aquí están los hechos:

Revista Time no reconoció que hubo un complot secreto para amañar las elecciones en EEUU

LA AFIRMACIÓN: La revista americana Time ha reconocido que hubo un complot secreto para amañar las elecciones de 2020 y dar la victoria al candidato demócrata Joe Biden.

LOS HECHOS: Molly Ball, autora del texto y corresponsal de política nacional de Time, y Kristin Matzen, directora de Comunicaciones de Time, dijeron a AP a través de un correo electrónico que el texto habla por sí mismo. Y en efecto, así es.

El reportaje de Time no confirma ninguna de las teorías conspiratorias que el expresidente Donald Trump y sus aliados impulsaron antes, durante y después de las elecciones. La historia publicada por Time en realidad habla de una campaña que se creó “para proteger la elección” la cual se realizó no para beneficiar a Biden, sino para “garantizar que la elección fuera libre y justa, creíble y sin corrupción”.

El texto titulado “La historia secreta de la campaña en la sombra que salvó las elecciones de 2020” habla sobre una alianza informal que se creó entre activistas, en su mayoría de izquierda, y “titanes” empresariales.

El reportaje detalla que durante más de un año esta coalición luchó para apuntalar las instituciones estadounidenses mientras eran “atacadas” simultáneamente por una pandemia implacable y un “presidente inclinado a la autocracia”.

El texto señala que las acciones realizadas estuvieron separadas de la campaña de Biden y que “se cruzaron líneas ideológicas”, pues hubo contribuciones cruciales de actores conservadores y no partidistas.

Publicaciones que se han compartido miles de veces en las redes sociales aseguran incorrectamente que la revista Time develó el complot que dio la victoria a Biden y reveló una “trama fraudulenta” en contra de Trump.

Pero en el texto de Time no se revela ningún fraude. Se habla de los esfuerzos que realizaron organismos e individuos para defender la elección. En ningún momento se mencionan acciones ilícitas que comprobaran el supuesto fraude electoral.

“Su trabajo tocó todos los aspectos de la elección. Consiguieron que los estados cambiaran los sistemas de votación y las leyes y ayudaron a asegurar cientos de millones en fondos públicos y privados. Se defendieron de las demandas de supresión de votantes, reclutaron ejércitos de trabajadores electorales y consiguieron que millones de personas votaran por correo por primera vez. Presionaron con éxito a las empresas de redes sociales para que adoptaran una línea más dura contra la desinformación y utilizaron estrategias basadas en datos para combatir las difamaciones virales”, dice la publicación firmada por Ball.

La revista también señaló que la coalición ejecutó campañas nacionales de concientización pública que ayudaron a los estadounidenses a comprender cómo se desarrollaría el recuento de votos durante días o semanas, evitando que las teorías de conspiración de Trump y las falsas afirmaciones de victoria obtuvieran más tracción.

Desde que AP informó el 7 de noviembre que, de acuerdo con el conteo de votos, el demócrata Biden había derrotado a Trump en los comicios, el republicano y sus seguidores han diseminado falsedades en las redes sociales sobre el supuesto fraude, pero ninguna de éstas ha sido confirmada.

Funcionarios estatales y federales en Estados Unidos han reiterado que no existe evidencia de que haya ocurrido un fraude como el que ha denunciado, sin fundamento, el expresidente Donald Trump y sus simpatizantes.

— La periodista de AP Abril Mulato verificó esta información.

Sólo se usarán 100 urnas electrónicas en dos estados de México durante próximas elecciones

LA AFIRMACIÓN: El Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE) aprobó que para las elecciones del 6 de junio en México se usen por primera vez urnas electrónicas en todo el país, lo que abre la puerta para que haya fraude electoral.

LOS HECHOS: Sólo se usarán 50 urnas electrónicas en el estado de Hidalgo y 50 más en Coahuila, donde se utilizan desde 2005. El año pasado también se usó el mismo tipo de urnas en las elecciones de estos estados. Los partidos políticos y las autoridades electorales no han denunciado o investigado fraudes por su uso.

El 5 de febrero el INE anunció el uso de una muestra de urnas electrónicas para las elecciones del próximo 6 de junio, específicamente en Coahuila e Hidalgo, donde operarán 50 urnas de este tipo en cada entidad. No es la primera vez que se usan y tampoco se usarán en todo el país.

“En Hidalgo se implementó por primera vez el año pasado en 40 casillas, pero en Coahuila, donde se instalaron 54, se ha usado desde el 2005... Mismas que fueron utilizadas en el proceso de 2020 y que poseen todas las reglas de certeza, voto secreto y vigilancia que se aplican en las casillas convencionales y recibirán el voto tanto para la elección federal como para las locales”, dice el comunicado del 5 de febrero.

En todo el país se instalarán poco más de 163.000 casillas y de éstas sólo 100 serán urnas electrónicas.

Sin embargo, en las redes sociales están circulando publicaciones que aseguran que el INE autorizó las urnas electrónicas en todo el país y eso garantiza que habrá fraude.

El INE ha informado que “el nivel de confianza de la urna electrónica a nivel general, indica que a 7 de cada 10 encuestados le generó mucha confianza el dispositivo, a un cuarto poca confianza y únicamente 5,5% expresó que ninguna confianza”.

Hasta ahora el INE no ha investigado presuntos fraudes electorales por el uso de las urnas electrónicas. Tampoco los partidos políticos han presentado denuncias.

El INE, además, no fue el encargado de desarrollar o pagar las urnas electrónicas sino que han sido los institutos locales de Coahuila e Hidalgo los encargados de su desarrollo.

Este año en México se renovarán 21.367 cargos locales y federales.

De acuerdo con el INE, se elegirán 15 gobernadores, 1.923 presidencias municipales, 642 diputados por mayoría y 421 legisladores por representación proporcional, entre otros cargos.

— El periodista de AP Rafael Cabrera verificó esta información.

Tiempo de aislamiento del presidente mexicano no revela que mintió sobre contagio

LA AFIRMACIÓN: El presidente mexicano Andrés Manuel López Obrador mintió sobre su contagio de COVID-19. Esto quedó demostrado porque el mandatario anunció que se recuperó y dio negativo al nuevo coronavirus ocho días después de su diagnóstico.

LOS HECHOS: López Obrador dijo que dio positivo al COVID-19 el 24 de enero y entró en aislamiento a partir de ese día. Además, informó que recibió medicamentos antivirales y antiinflamatorios y que dio negativo al virus 11 días después de su contagio, no ocho días después.

Desde que dio a conocer que dio positivo al nuevo coronavirus el presidente informó que presentaba “síntomas leves” de la enfermedad.

A partir de su contagio, López Obrador entró en aislamiento en Palacio Nacional, su residencia oficial.

Durante ese tiempo el mandatario apareció en dos videos publicados en sus redes sociales en los que informó que recibía atención médica para superar el padecimiento y que continuaba con síntomas leves.

En el segundo video, publicado el 4 de febrero, López Obrador informó que ese día había dado negativo a una prueba de COVID-19.

El 8 de febrero, 15 días después de haber dado positivo, el mandatario regresó a las conferencias matutinas que ofrece a diario frente a reporteros en el Palacio Nacional.

Una publicación que circula en Facebook afirma erróneamente que López Obrador mintió sobre su contagio porque informó que dio negativo en una prueba ocho días después de haber resultado positivo al virus, pero en su conferencia del 8 de febrero él informó que, además de la prueba que resultó negativa el 4 de febrero, el viernes 5 le fue tomada otra en la que también dio negativo.

En la conferencia el presidente dijo que durante su periodo de aislamiento recibió medicamentos antivirales y antiinflamatorios y detalló que el equipo de médicos que lo atendió estuvo encabezado por el Secretario de Salud federal, Jorge Alcocer.

Además, los lineamientos publicados por los Centros para el Control y Prevención de Enfermedades estadounidenses (CDC, por sus siglas en inglés) indican que una persona recuperada de COVID-19 puede reincorporarse a sus actividades normales 10 días después de haber dado positivo, en caso de que los síntomas no persistan. En la mayoría de estos casos una prueba negativa no se requiere para retomar las actividades y el contacto con otras personas.

A las personas que hayan sufrido síntomas graves o un debilitamiento severo del sistema inmune, se les recomienda que permanezcan en aislamiento por un periodo mayor a los 10 días e incluso hasta 20 días después de que presentaron los primeros síntomas, de acuerdo con los CDC.

En una conferencia el 8 de febrero, José Luis Alomía, director de Epidemiología en México, dijo que el presidente López Obrador presentó síntomas durante los primeros días después de dar positivo y que dejó de tenerlos durante la primera semana de la enfermedad.

— El periodista de AP Marcos Martínez Chacón verificó esta información.

Vladimir Putin no dijo que la vacuna Sputnik V era peligrosa para mayores de 60 años

LA AFIRMACIÓN: El presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, dijo que la vacuna Sputnik V para el COVID-19 no es segura para personas mayores de 60 años.

LOS HECHOS: Cada año el presidente de Rusia ofrece una conferencia anual, que en diciembre pasado fue virtual debido a la pandemia de COVID-19. En ella, el político fue cuestionado sobre si ya había recibido la vacuna Sputnik V, a lo que él respondió que no.

En su respuesta Putin explicó que la campaña de vacunación rusa estaba enfocada en vacunar a personas de entre 18 y 60 años y él cumplió 68 años en octubre, por lo que debía esperar su turno.

“Soy un ciudadano respetuoso de la ley en ese asunto. Yo atiendo a las recomendaciones de nuestros especialistas y por eso por ahora no me he puesto la vacuna, pero lo haré sin falta”, respondió el 17 de diciembre.

Putin agregó: “Las vacunas que están circulando entre la población general de hoy están destinadas a personas de un determinado grupo de edad y las vacunas aún no han llegado a personas como yo”.

A pesar de ello en las redes sociales se ha estado tergiversando la declaración y se asegura que Putin afirmó que la vacuna Sputnik V no es segura para personas mayores de 60 años.

“Vladimir Putin no se aplicará la vacuna Sputnik V porque no es segura para mayores de 60 años”, dicen varias publicaciones.

Por otro lado, la revista científica The Lancet publicó el 2 de febrero un análisis de la fase III de aplicación de la Sputnik V y se determinó que en el grupo de personas mayores de 60 años su efectividad es de 91,8%.

México, por ejemplo, pactó con Rusia la compra de 24 millones de vacunas que servirán para suministrar dos dosis a 12 millones de adultos mayores de 60 años.

— Rafael Cabrera

Gobierno de Biden no busca desmantelar Fuerza Espacial de EEUU

LA AFIRMACIÓN: El presidente Joe Biden busca desmantelar la Fuerza Espacial del Departamento de Defensa estadounidense.

LOS HECHOS: La vocera de la Casa Blanca dijo el 3 de febrero que la Fuerza Especial tiene el “respaldo completo” de la administración de Biden. Además, el gobierno busca agregar 4.000 elementos a la agencia este año.

El 20 de diciembre de 2019 el gobierno estadounidense anunció la creación de la agencia Fuerza Espacial, que forma parte del Departamento de Defensa.

El organismo fue creado a través de la aprobación de la Ley de Defensa Nacional de 2020.

Al anunciar la creación del organismo, el entonces presidente Donald Trump dijo que la agencia fue creada con el fin de enfrentar las “graves amenazas” que existen en el espacio contra la seguridad nacional de su país.

“Estamos fortaleciendo a nuestras fuerzas militares más que nunca”, dijo Trump en su discurso en la Base Conjunta Andrews, en Maryland, Estados Unidos.

La Fuerza Espacial es la primera agencia militar de nueva creación en más de 70 años en Estados Unidos, reportó AP.

Un video que circula en Facebook afirma erróneamente que Biden buscar desmantelar la agencia creada durante la administración anterior, pero el 3 de febrero, en una conferencia de prensa, la vocera de la Casa Blanca, Jen Psaki, dijo que la agencia cuenta con el “respaldo completo” del gobierno actual.

Además Psaki habló positivamente sobre los elementos militares que forman parte de la Fuerza Espacial. La vocera añadió que la gestión que representa no tenía planes para modificar o disminuir la estructura de la agencia.

Por el contrario, el gobierno estadounidense planea incrementar el número de agentes que trabajan ahí de 2.400 a 6.400 para fines de este año, reportó AP.

— Marcos Martínez Chacón

Gobierno de López Obrador no ha concluido obras de nuevo aeropuerto en México

LA AFIRMACIÓN: El aeropuerto de Santa Lucía, un proyecto impulsado por el gobierno de Andrés Manuel López Obrador, fue terminado en tiempo récord.

LOS HECHOS: El 10 de febrero el presidente mexicano acudió a las instalaciones del aeropuerto Felipe Ángeles ubicado en Santa Lucía, al norte del Estado de México, para inaugurar únicamente las nuevas pistas de aterrizaje. La inauguración total del aeropuerto está prevista para marzo de 2022.

Como parte de las actividades que se realizaron para conmemorar el Día de la Fuerza Aérea Mexicana, el mandatario mexicano tomó un avión de la Fuerza Aérea Mexicana, en el Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México, y aterrizó en el Felipe Ángeles para inaugurar las nuevas pistas.

Al llegar fue recibido por personal militar que le mostró los avances en la construcción del aeropuerto y algunas maquetas de la obra. Posteriormente desayunó con otras autoridades gubernamentales.

Previamente, en conferencia de prensa, López Obrador había señalado que las pistas de aterrizaje ya podrían ser usadas por aviones militares y comerciales y dijo que la próxima semana regresará a Santa Lucía para inaugurar algunas instalaciones militares.

“Es como una primera etapa de inauguración del aeropuerto”, dijo el presidente.

Una publicación que se ha compartido ampliamente en Facebook asegura incorrectamente que el aeropuerto de Santa Lucía está listo.

“¡Amor con Amor se paga! AMLO estuvo en la mañanera, luego fue al aeropuerto de Santa Lucía. Habló fuerte y tendido de los avances que está teniendo el país, en tiempo récord ya se tiene listo el nuevo aeropuerto. ¿Siguen dudando de que lo que prometió se cumpla?”, dice el texto.

Pero esto es impreciso. En su visita al aeropuerto de Santa Lucía el mandatario reiteró que el 21 de marzo de 2022 se inaugurará por completo, lo que calificó como “todo un acontecimiento”.

López Obrador también informó que ya se está trabajando en las vías de traslado para tenerlas listas en 2022. Aseguró que hay avances en las obras del tren que irá de Buenavista a Santa Lucía, así como avenidas y accesos en el norte de la Ciudad de México.

De acuerdo con las autoridades, se prevé que para marzo de 2022 este aeropuerto atienda 119.571 operaciones anuales y alrededor de 470 toneladas de carga.

En octubre de 2018 López Obrador canceló la construcción del Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México, conocido como el NAIM, y optó por iniciar una nueva obra en la base militar de Santa Lucía, a casi 50 kilómetros de la Ciudad de México.

— Abril Mulato

