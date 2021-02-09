AP Interview: Salvador Illa, Catalonia's quiet gamechanger JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 4:07 a.m.
1 of11 Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) candidate in the upcoming Catalan elections Salvador Illa, reads notes ahead of an interview at his party headquarter in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. A former health minister of Spain hopes to become a quiet political disruptor in the country's Catalonia region when voters go to the polls next weekend. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 A poster with a photo of Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) candidate in the upcoming Catalan elections Salvador Illa, hangs on a streetlight next to the party headquarter in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. A former health minister of Spain hopes to become a quiet political disruptor in the country's Catalonia region when voters go to the polls next weekend. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) candidate in the upcoming Catalan elections Salvador Illa, centre, leaves the party headquarter in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. A former health minister of Spain hopes to become a quiet political disruptor in the country's Catalonia region when voters go to the polls next weekend. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) candidate in the upcoming Catalan elections Salvador Illa, drinks coffee during a photo session at the party headquarter in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. A former health minister of Spain hopes to become a quiet political disruptor in the country's Catalonia region when voters go to the polls next weekend. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) candidate in the upcoming Catalan elections Salvador Illa, reads notes as he travels in a van ahead of a meeting in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. A former health minister of Spain hopes to become a quiet political disruptor in the country's Catalonia region when voters go to the polls next weekend. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) candidate in the upcoming Catalan elections Salvador Illa, is checked the temperature ahead of a press conference in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. A former health minister of Spain hopes to become a quiet political disruptor in the country's Catalonia region when voters go to the polls next weekend. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) candidate in the upcoming Catalan elections Salvador Illa, look himself in the mirror ahead of a press conference in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. A former health minister of Spain hopes to become a quiet political disruptor in the country's Catalonia region when voters go to the polls next weekend. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) candidate in the upcoming Catalan elections Salvador Illa, speaks with journalists during a press conference in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. A former health minister of Spain hopes to become a quiet political disruptor in the country's Catalonia region when voters go to the polls next weekend. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) candidate in the upcoming Catalan elections Salvador Illa, holds an umbrella during a walk in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. A former health minister of Spain hopes to become a quiet political disruptor in the country's Catalonia region when voters go to the polls next weekend. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) candidate in the upcoming Catalan elections Salvador Illa, speaks with journalists during a press conference in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. A former health minister of Spain hopes to become a quiet political disruptor in the country's Catalonia region when voters go to the polls next weekend. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) candidate in the upcoming Catalan elections Salvador Illa, looks a his phone during a photo session at the party headquarter in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. A former health minister of Spain hopes to become a quiet political disruptor in the country's Catalonia region when voters go to the polls next weekend. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — As the head of Spain’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Salvador Illa transformed from a mostly unknown, bespectacled civil servant into a household figure who won both accolades and criticism for his level-headed, soft-spoken approach.
The former Spanish health minister now hopes to become a political disrupter in the country’s Catalonia region when voters there go to the polls this weekend.