AP PHOTOS: Amid drought, Lake Mead BY JOHN LOCHER July 11, 2022
Bobby Rhinebolt, right, smokes a cigarette while sitting beside Victor Perez near a formerly sunken boat implanted upright in mud and now above the water line at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. As the water level at the lake recedes, sunken boats and other debris are appearing along the shoreline.
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Saturday, July 9, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry.
Dead and desiccated fish arranged by a visitor to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area stick out of cracked mud Tuesday, June 28, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The area, once under the waters of Lake Mead, dried up as water levels dropped.
Craig Miller looks as people help to free his stranded houseboat at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, June 23, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev.
Craig Miller hauls a hose while trying to free his stranded houseboat at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, June 23, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Miller had been living on the stranded boat for over two weeks after engine trouble and falling lake levels left the boat above the water level.
Dave Kiley, also know as Diesel Dave, boards a boat while helping to free a beached houseboat with the crew from the youtube channel HeavyDSparks at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, June 23, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The crew of the youtube channel hauled a houseboat stranded by falling water levels back into the water.
Craig Miller sits in his stranded houseboat at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, June 23, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Miller had been living on the stranded boat for over two weeks after engine trouble and falling lake levels left the boat above the water level.
Craig Miller smokes a cigarette beside his stranded houseboat at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, June 23, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Miller had been living on the stranded boat for over two weeks after engine trouble and falling lake levels left the boat above the water level.
Lights illuminate boat docks at Hemenway Harbor on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Monday, July 4, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev.
A mud encrusted teddy bear sits in a formerly sunken boat at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev.
A formerly sunken boat lies in a field of grass far from the water line at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev.
A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intakes on the Arizona side of Hoover Dam at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Sunday, June 26, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The reservoir is now below 30 percent of capacity, Its level has dropped 170 feet (52 meters) since reaching a high-water mark in 1983.
A person is reflected in a window as they walk across Hoover Dam at Lake Mead, Sunday, June 26, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The bathtub ring of light minerals around Lake Mead shows the high water mark of the reservoir which has fallen to record lows.
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Lake Mead water has dropped to levels it hasn't been since the lake initially filled over 80 years ago.
A coyote walks across dry land that was once under the water of Lake Mead near Hemenway Harbor at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Boulder City, Nev.
23 of23
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — An abandoned old power boat juts upright from the cracked mud like a giant tombstone. Its epitaph might read: Here lay the waters of Lake Mead.
The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry. The megadrought in the U.S. West has been worsened by climate change. Wildfire season has become longer and blazes more intense, scorching temperatures have broken records and lakes are shriveling.
BY JOHN LOCHER