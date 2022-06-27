AP PHOTOS: Israel's separation barrier, 20 years on ODED BALILTY, Associated Press June 27, 2022 Updated: June 27, 2022 2:26 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of47 Palestinians walk by a section of the Israeli separation barrier in the West Bank village of Abu Dis in the outskirts of Jerusalem, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of47 Kufr Aqab, a Palestinian neighborhood of Jerusalem located on the West Bank side of Israel's separation barrier, is seen through a broken window of the city's shuttered Atarot airport, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 3 of47
4 of47 A vendor sells goods to Palestinian laborers as they cross from Israel back to the West Bank at the end of working day, next to a section of Israel's separation barrier in Meitar crossing in the West Bank, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
5 of47 Jewish settlers who live in the Rachel's Tomb compound enjoy their playground located next to a section of Israel's concrete barrier, separating them from the West Bank city of Bethlehem in the background, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 6 of47
7 of47 Strawberries are offered for sale on a section of Israel's concrete separation barrier at the West Bank city of Qalqilya, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Arabic on the wall reads " Palestine is all ours, water and salt". Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
8 of47 Goats graze in east Jerusalem, backdrop by a section of Israel's separation barrier surrounding Shuafat refugee camp, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 9 of47
10 of47 A Palestinian man sits on a ladder next to a section of Israel's separation barrier, at the Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
11 of47 Vegetation grow by a section of Israel's concrete barrier separating Shuafat refugee camp from Jerusalem, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 12 of47
13 of47 Palestinian women sit on a section of Israel's concrete separation barrier next to a small market at the West Bank city of Qalqilya, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
14 of47 Palestinian students wait for transportation next to a section of Israel's concrete barrier separating between Jerusalem and the West Bank village of A-Ram, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 15 of47
16 of47 Palestinian women wait to cross the Qalandia checkpoint on their way to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on the fourth Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem, Friday, April 29, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
17 of47 Palestinians cross into Israel from the West Bank through an opening in the Israeli separation barrier between the West Bank town of Qalqilya and the Israeli Kibbutz Eyal Sunday, Feb 27, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 18 of47
19 of47 Ultra Orthodox Jews peek through a small gap in the concrete separation barrier built by Israel to secure the Rachel's Tomb Judaism's third holiest shrine, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
20 of47 The West Bank city of Bethlehem behind a section of Israel's separation barrier is seen from Jerusalem, Friday, March 4, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 21 of47
22 of47 Ultra Orthodox Jews wait for transportation next to the concrete separation barrier built by Israel to secure the Rachel's Tomb Judaism's third holiest shrine, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Friday, March 4, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
23 of47 Metal sheets attached to a repaired a section of the Israeli separation barrier in the West Bank village of Abu Dis in the outskirts of Jerusalem, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 24 of47
25 of47 Bushes grow over an abandoned car next to section of the Israeli separation barrier in the northern Israeli Arab town of Baka Al-Gharbiye, separated from its neighbouring West Bank village of Nazlat Issa, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
26 of47 Palestinian laborers wait for transportation after crossing into Israel from the West Bank at Eyal crossing between the West Bank town of Qalqilya and the Israeli Kibbutz Eyal Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 27 of47
28 of47 A vendor sells goods to Palestinian laborers as they cross from Israel back to the West Bank at the end of working day, next to a section of Israel's separation barrier in Meitar crossing in the West Bank, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
29 of47 Workers rebuild a section of Israel's separation barrier after a part of it collapsed, between Jerusalem and the West Bank village of A-Ram, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 30 of47
31 of47 A section of Israel's separation barrier cuts between Israel kibbutz Kramim and the southern West Bank village of Arab al Fureijat, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
32 of47 A section of Israel's separation barrier cuts between Shuafat refugee camp, in the back, and the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Pisgat Zeev, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 33 of47
34 of47 Palestinians cross into Israel from the West Bank through an opening in the Israeli separation barrier between the West Bank town of Qalqilya and the Israeli Kibbutz Eyal Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
35 of47 A section of Israel's separation barrier cuts between Israel kibbutz Kramim and the southern West Bank village of Arab al Fureijat, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 36 of47
37 of47 A Palestinian woman hangs laundry at her house located next to Israel's separation barrier in the West Bank village of Abu Dis in the outskirts of Jerusalem, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
38 of47 Stones, a tire and other objects are caught on top of Israel's eight-meter-tall separation barrier after they were thrown by Palestinians toward Israeli security forces who were patrolling on the other side of wall, between Jerusalem and the West Bank village of A-Ram, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 39 of47
40 of47 A car wash station located next to Israel's separation barrier with Shuafat refugee camp behind it, in Jerusalem, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
41 of47 Palestinian man crosses into Israel from the West Bank through an opening in the Israeli separation barrier near Meitar crossing south of West Bank, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 42 of47
43 of47 Palestinian passengers get on a bus next to a section of Israel's separation barrier after crossing into Israel through Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
44 of47 Deer graze next to section of Israel's separation barrier between Jerusalem and the West Bank village of A-Ram, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 45 of47
46 of47 Kufr Aqab, a Palestinian neighborhood of Jerusalem located on the West Bank is seen behind Israel's separation barrier, from the Qalandia crossing between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Twenty years after Israel decided to built its controversial separation barrier amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, it remains in place, even as Israel encourages its own citizens to settle on both sides and admits tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
47 of47
JERUSALEM (AP) — Twenty years after Israel decided to build its controversial separation barrier, the network of walls, fences and closed military roads remains in place, even as any partition of the land appears more remote than ever.
Israel is actively encouraging its Jewish citizens to settle on both sides of the barrier as it builds and expands settlements deep inside the occupied West Bank, more than a decade after the collapse of any serious peace talks.