AP PHOTOS: Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 2:29 a.m.
Huseyin Yildiz, 50, plays with a shepherd dog of the "Sivas Kangal" breed, at his breeding farm in Sivas, in the central Anatolian province of Turkey, some 450km east of the capital, Ankara, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Turkey considers the sand-coloured, muscular and livestock-guarding animals as its national dog. The Mastiff-like creatures are predominantly used to protect herds of livestock and they're also used for personal protection and to fend off wolves - the Kangals are known to have one of the strongest bite force of any dog.
SIVAS, Turkey (AP) — For 30 years, Huseyin Yildiz has bred powerful shepherd dogs in Turkey’s central Anatolian province of Sivas, home of the livestock-guarding Kangal canines that are a source of pride for the country.
Yet the breed of animal that Turkey considers as the national dog struggles for international recognition. The Kennel Club of the United Kingdom lists Turkish Kangal dogs as a distinct breed identified by its dark muzzle and ears. Elsewhere in the Western world, Kangals still are listed with similar breeds from the region as Anatolian shepherd dogs.