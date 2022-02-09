AP PHOTOS: Stars stand out on day 5 of the Winter Olympics Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 9:58 p.m.
Steven Dubois of Canada, reacts after his second place finish in the men's 1500-meters final during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP
Russian Olympic Committee and Switzerland players fight as officials try to separate them during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Matt Slocum/AP
4 of35 South Korea's Lee Chae-un competes during the men's halfpipe qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
Hostesses walk during the award ceremony for the the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Pavel Golovkin/AP
7 of35 A spectator takes a picture ahead of the men's freestyle skiing big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
Italy's Louis Phillip Vito III falls as he competes during the men's halfpipe qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Francisco Seco/AP
10 of35 People line up along the darkened Wangfujing pedestrian mall outside the Gongmei Emporium to queue overnight for a chance to buy the 2022 Winter Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen in Beijing on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. A long line have persisted in the past days to snap up scarce 2022 Winter Olympic souvenirs, especially stuffed versions of Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, a panda in a winter coat. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken, of Germany, celebrate winning the silver medal the luge doubles at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
13 of35 Patrick Gasienica, of the United States, speeds down the hill during a men's large hill training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Matthias Schrader Show More Show Less
United States' Shaun White competes during the men's halfpipe qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Francisco Seco/AP
16 of35 Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less
Austria's Franz-Josef Rehrl, left, celebrates with bronze medal finisher Austria's Lukas Greiderer, right, after the cross-country skiing portion of the individual Gundersen normal hill/10km event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Alessandra Tarantino/AP
19 of35 Workers in protective gear disinfect seats following the men's freestyle skiing big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
Switzerland's Patrick Burgener competes during the men's halfpipe qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Alessandra Tarantino/AP
22 of35 Canada's Meryeta O'Dine, left, and France's Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau run the course during the women's snowboard cross finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea, reacts after winning his men's 1500-meters final during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP
25 of35 Qu Chunyu of China, races in her heat of the women's 1000-meters during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
Alexander Hall of the United States competes during the men's freestyle skiing big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP
28 of35 Mac Forehand of the United States crashes as he lands during the men's freestyle skiing big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, of Germany, celebrate winning the gold medal in luge doubles at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
31 of35 Kim Boutin of Canada, falls in her heat of the women's 1000-meters during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
Russian Olympic Committee's Kirill Semyonov (94), second from right, celebrates after a shot by teammate Anton Slepyshev, not shown, gets past Switzerland's goalkeeper Reto Berra (20) for a goal during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Matt Slocum/AP
34 of35 A Russian athlete trains during cross-country skiing training at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
35 of35
BEIJING (AP) — Whether it's on the ice, in the air or on the slopes at the Winter Olympics, Associated Press photographers are there to capture every moment, from the thrilling to the heartbreaking to the whimsical.
Check out the best of the action from day 5 of the Olympics.