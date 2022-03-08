AP PHOTOS: Tulips, hugs for refugees on women's holiday
A Romanian Immigrations officer gives flowers to a refugee fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine after she crossed the border on International Women's Day, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
An elderly lady pauses after fleeing Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
A woman carries a child in a winter suit, after fleeing Ukraine and arriving at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine sits on a bus, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
A woman holds a baby in a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
A young woman holds bouquets of flowers to celebrate International Women's Day in Chisinau, Moldova, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
A woman puts her head in her hands as she sits on a cot in a shelter, set up for displaced persons fleeing Ukraine, inside a school gymnasium in Przemysl, Poland, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. U.N. officials said Tuesday that the Russian onslaught has forced more than 2 million people to flee Ukraine.
A woman and child, who have fled Ukraine, get out of a van after arriving at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Svetlana, 76, who fled from Odessa, Ukraine, sits at the border crossing in Kroscienko, Poland, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
A man waits for a bus with a bouquet of fresh flowers from a flower market on International Women's Day in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
An elderly woman is coated in snow as she sits in a wheelchair after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine cries after crossing the border, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
A Catholic priest hands out tulips, to women who have fled Ukraine, in recognition of International Women's Day at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Ukrainians cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
A refugee child fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine holds flowers, given out to celebrate International Women's Day, as he sits on a bus, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
The mouth of a harried woman who has just fled war-battered Ukraine curves up in a tentative smile when a Romanian immigrations officer hands her a purple tulip he has plucked from a bouquet. A glimmer of hope and gratitude appear on the face of another woman as she clutches a container of food and accepts a single pink tulip from a Catholic priest at a train station in Poland.
But even the kind gestures of strangers on International Women's Day were a weak palliative Tuesday for the anxious refugees who fled their homes, many with small children in tow. Instead of the chocolates, flowers, and kisses their friends and families in Ukraine usually bestow upon them, they instead have graciously made do with blooms proffered by unknown hands and the gift of safe refuge in a foreign country.