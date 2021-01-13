AP PHOTOS: Tunisian revolution's victims plea for help MOSA'AB ELSHAMY, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 7:35 a.m.
1 of12 Walid Kasraoui, 32, a protester who lost a leg after getting shot during Tunisia's democratic uprising 10 years ago, poses for a portrait in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Kasraoui lost a leg and has relied on crutches for a decade, but says he has no regrets. "If I went back in time to the events of the revolution, I would participate again," he says. Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Hosni Kalaeyah, 49, a protester who self immolated during Tunisia's democratic uprising 10 years ago, poses for a portrait in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Kalaeyah set himself on fire during the uprising. Now 49, Kalaeya lives with permanent scars on his face and missing fingers. Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Muslim Gasdallah, 31, a protester who lost a leg after getting shot during Tunisia's democratic uprising 10 years ago poses for a portrait in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 People who were injured during Tunisia's democratic uprising 10 years ago, stage a protest demanding official recognition, in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Banner in Arabic read "We won't celebrate, the uprising continues". As Tunisia this week marks the 10th anniversary of the revolt that unleashed the Arab Spring, those injured in the tumult feel disappointed and marginalized. Since December, they have been holding a sit-in at the office of the Agency for the Revolutionary Martyrs and Wounded, demanding recognition. Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Khaled Benneejma, 32, a protester who was paralyzed after being shot during Tunisia's democratic uprising 10 years ago, poses for a portrait in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 People who were injured during Tunisia's democratic uprising 10 years ago stage a protest demanding official recognition, in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. As Tunisia this week marks the 10th anniversary of the revolt that unleashed the Arab Spring, those injured in the tumult feel disappointed and marginalized. Since December, they have been holding a sit-in at the office of the Agency for the Revolutionary Martyrs and Wounded, demanding recognition. Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Rached El Arbi, 30, a protester who was paralyzed after being shot during Tunisia's democratic uprising 10 years ago, poses for a portrait while holding an image of himself, in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. El Arbi, now 30, has been paralyzed since being shot while protesting the autocratic regime of Tunisia's President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who was overthrown on Jan. 14, 2011. A photo of El Arbi hospitalized at the time went viral across the Arab world. Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Wael Karrafi, 30, a protester who lost a leg after getting shot during Tunisia's democratic uprising 10 years ago poses for a portrait in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Show More Show Less
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Some lost a leg, some gaze out from permanently scarred faces, others live forever bound to a wheelchair. All these men were damaged in Tunisia’s democratic uprising 10 years ago, and they are begging the government to recognize them as official victims of the revolution.
As Tunisia this week marks the 10th anniversary of the revolt that unleashed the Arab Spring, those injured in the tumult feel disappointed and marginalized.
