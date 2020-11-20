AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Police in riot gear stand in formation as pro-democracy protesters throw smoke bombs near the Parliament in Bangkok, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thailand's political battleground shifted to the country's Parliament Tuesday, where lawmakers are considering proposals to amend the country's constitution, one of the core demands of the student-led pro-democracy movement.

NOV. 13-19, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

