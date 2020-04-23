AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A boy picks up wood from destroyed stalls in the area of a popular market in a campaign to clean up the city, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Zimbabwe will commemorate its 40th Independence Day under a government instructed lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. Photo: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP

APRIL 17 - 23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa region.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens.

