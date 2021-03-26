Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
1of17Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.Matt Dunham/AP

MARCH 20 - 26, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by the Associated Press from the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

