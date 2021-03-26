AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

17 1of17Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.Matt Dunham/APShow MoreShow Less 2of17A woman walks through the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 22, 2021. A group of activists painted the crosses to criticize the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.Petr David Josek/APShow MoreShow Less 3of17 4of17Lava erupts from Mt. Etna volcano during its sixteenth eruption since the volcanic activity started on Feb. 16, 2021, as seen from the northeast side of the volcano, near Fornazzo, in province of Catania, Sicily, southern Italy, early Wednesday, March 24, 2021.Salvatore Allegra/APShow MoreShow Less 5of17Juan Jimenez, 60, sits in his car which also serves as his home in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, March 17, 2021. The 620 euros Jimenez has received in government aid in recent months went to his seven children. "We are invisible beings," Jimenez said from his car that is cluttered with clothes, blankets, and bags stuffed with all that he owns.Alvaro Barrientos/APShow MoreShow Less 6of17 7of17National Health Service staff members gather for a minute of silence and reflection at St Thomas' hospital in London, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The U.K. has a lot to reflect on a year after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson first announced that the country would go into lockdown to slow the fast-spreading coronavirus. A national day of reflection taking place on Tuesday will remember more than 126,000 people who died after contracting the virus.Kirsty Wigglesworth/APShow MoreShow Less 8of17A daisy grows at the temple of Hera in ancient Olympia, the place that hosted the ancient Olympic Games on Monday, March 22, 2021. Greece's government reopened the ancient sites nationwide after four months as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.Petros Giannakouris/APShow MoreShow Less 9of17 10of17Lights glow in the windows of buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, before sunrise on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.Michael Probst/APShow MoreShow Less 11of17A member of the medical staff walks under a mural advertising the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at a vaccination center that offers both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.Vadim Ghirda/APShow MoreShow Less 12of17 13of17Migrants set up tents in the Place de la République square to draw attention to their living conditions and to demand accommodation, in Paris, Thursday, March 25, 2021.Rafael Yaghobzadeh/APShow MoreShow Less 14of17Scotland's Sean Maitland, left, is tackled by Italy's Marco Riccioni during the rugby union international match between Scotland and Italy at the Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, March 20, 2021.Scott Heppell/APShow MoreShow Less 15of17 16of17Shepperd Celestino Martin leads his flock in Cabanillas de la Sierra, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 22, 2021.Bernat Armangue/APShow MoreShow Less 17of17 MARCH 20 - 26, 2021 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by the Associated Press from the Europe and Africa regions. The gallery was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com