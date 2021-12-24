AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa The Associated Press Dec. 24, 2021 Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 3:09 a.m.
An anti-COVID-19 green pass protester wears a latex mask with syringes attached to it during a rally in front of the Victoria Palace, the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. People gathered and marched to Romania's parliament and government headquarters to protest against the introduction of the COVID-19 "green certificate" in work places, a measure considered by authorities to limit the coronavirus infections. Vadim Ghirda/AP
A test center employee performs a coronavirus test in the 'Kurfuerstendamm (Ku'damm)' shopping road in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Germany has announced new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. The new rules, which go into effect on Dec. 28, fall short of a full lockdown but include contact restrictions for vaccinated people. Michael Sohn/AP
A nurse administers a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to Georgia Bisti-Bavella, 97, as private nurse Chara holds her, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
Migrants settle at a logistics center at the checkpoint logistics center "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Pavel Golovkin/AP
An elderly communist supporter with a former Soviet Union red flag waits to lay flowers at the grave Soviet leader Josef Stalin on the occasion of the 142nd anniversary of his birth near the Kremlin Wall in Red Square with Lenin's mausoleum on the right in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Algeria's national football team members celebrate with the fans during a parade after their win over Tunisia in the final of FIFA Arab Cup 2021 hosted by Qatar, in Algiers, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Toufik Doudou/AP
Marseille's Dimitri Payet celebrates with a Santa Claus hat after scoring his side's first goal during a French League One soccer match between Marseille and Reims at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Daniel Cole/AP
Demonstrators gather to protest against the government restriction measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 during celebrations of the 32nd anniversary of the pro-democratic Velvet Revolution that ended communist rule in 1989 in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Petr David Josek/AP
A protestor throws a scooter into the street in front of a police line during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Thousands of protesters demonstrated through central Brussels on Sunday for a third time against reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter a spike infections and the emergence of the worrying omicron variant. Olivier Matthys
People wearing face masks ride a tram in Lisbon, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Despite vaccination rates that make other governments envious, Spain and Iberian neighbor Portugal are facing the hard truth that, with the new omicron variant running rampant, these winter holidays won't be a time of unrestrained joy. Portugal announced Tuesday a slew of new restrictions over Christmas and the New Year. Armando Franca/AP
People wait after being vaccinated as riders train at the National Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The government is holding a special virus security meeting Friday to address growing pressure on hospitals in France from rising infections. Christophe Ena/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Whirling dervishes perform during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Konya, central Turkey on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Every December the Anatolian city hosts a series of events to commemorate the death of 13th century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic Jalaladdin Rumi. Francisco Seco/AP
German police officers walk past a merry-go-round on the final day of the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (Photo/Michael Probst) Michael Probst/AP
21 of21
DEC. 17–DEC. 23 2021
From celebrations for the 142nd anniversary of Josef Stalin’s birth in Russia to a ceremony in Turkey commemorating the death of a 13th century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic, to Christmas markets in Germany, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
